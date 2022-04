LAKE OAHE, S.D. (KELO) — Game, Fish and Parks officials are warning that some boat ramps along Lake Oahe won’t be open due to the ongoing drought.

However, GF&P may bring back a few low-water facilities that were built during the drought in the early 2000s.

Many of these facilities are still underwater and will have to be reassessed.

GF&P is also warning boaters that submerged trees and rocks may become a hazard with the low water.