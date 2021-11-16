Game, Fish and Parks prepares to launch new online licensing system

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has several dates they want people to be aware of next month while they transition to a new e-commerce system.

Officials say December 7 is the last day to buy a park entrance license in order for it to arrive in time for Christmas.

Game, Fish and Parks won’t be accepting new camping reservations or selling park entrance licenses between December 8-15. Reservations made prior to these dates will be honored.

The public will be able to purchase park licenses and make reservations on December 16.

The system will combine camping reservations with buying hunting and fishing licenses.