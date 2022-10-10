SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fall is in full swing and that means hunting season is right around the corner.

Pheasant season for South Dakota residents is underway, so now is a great time to start making sure you and all of your gear are in good shape and ready to go before getting out in the field for the hunt.

South Dakota and Game, Fish and Parks says it’s important to make sure you are ready before getting outside.

“You are going to want to check your gear, make sure your firearms are cleaned, lubricated if needed, you are going to want to make sure you are getting out and purchasing ammunition because that can sometimes get scarce. If you are hunting with a dog, you are going to want to make sure that dog is ready to go and well trained up and you’re going to want to start making some phone calls to get some buddies ready,” said Jason Nelson, outreach coordinator.

Pheasant season is divided into three categories, beginning with in-state season, youth and then it is open to everyone.

“South Dakota is a wonderful state for hunting, it has a lot to do with our agricultural heritage along with a lot of the public access that we have and just some of the geography that we have. We have the prairie to the east and the river going down the middle and Black Hills offering some unique opportunities as well,” said Nelson.

But, if you’ve never been out before, or you need a refresher on hunting safety, Game, Fish and Parks offers some great resources for learning, including their Hunt Safe Program, for anyone over the age of 11.

“The classes are important to make sure that you as a hunter or they as a hunter realize that the weapon that they are carrying that shotgun, that rifle that they are carrying is very dangerous and as the saying goes, ‘once you pull that trigger, you can never call that shot back,'” said Steve Gaspar, Hunt Safe instructor.

Making sure everyone is ready and prepared for another great year of hunting in South Dakota.

“I recommend that every new person that wants to get into hunting, come find us, we have a whole bunch of very knowledgeable staff here that would be more than happy to get you into the outdoors,” said Nelson.

They have already hosted ten classes this year, but they may add another if there is enough interest. You can find more information and the contact information for the Outdoor Campus here.