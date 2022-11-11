SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big weekend at the DakotaDome as the high school football championships are underway. But some excitement came early for one team on the way to Vermillion.

A West Central School bus broke down driving to Friday night’s game.

Our news crew found the bus parked near the Tea exit off I-29.

The school’s Activities Director told KELOLAND News that the team’s starters and gear were put on West Central’s 2nd bus.

While the rest of the team waited for a loaner bus to arrive from the Lennox school district.

The game was delayed until 8 p.m.