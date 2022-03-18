SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls business is looking for a new home and asking the community for advice.

You can find a variety of games inside Game Chest located in downtown Sioux Falls, but those games won’t be here much longer.

Owner Amanda Wermers likes this central location for her business, but this summer they’ll have to pack up and move.

“We had kind of heard last year that there might be a sale of the city lot behind us,” Wermers said. “Then we found out this January that for sure our building is part of that sale and that we will no longer be able to be here.”

This isn’t the shop’s first move. Previously it was located in the Jones building on Phillips Avenue but moved to the current location for more space.

“We had hoped that we would stay in the same place for five years or more just so we could build capital and maybe buy our own building, so now we are starting over again, after spending that capital on covid and doing it again with another move, it’s just a very expensive thing,” Wermers said.

Wermers wants to make sure it’s the right move, so she’s asking the community to fill out a survey.

The survey was opened on Sunday and in less than a week, there are already over 130 responses.

“We’re having some really good response so far, for the most part it’s nothing very surprising, a lot of people don’t really care where we are, they just want to know where we are so they can find us, and that’s the most heartwarming thing, people will find us wherever we are and still support us, that means a lot,” Wermers said.

Making this tough move, a little bit easier, thanks to that support.

The survey closes at the end of the month. Wermers says they have to move out of their current location by July 31st.