GALLERY: Sunrise photos show damage in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the sun rises Wednesday morning, destruction from late Tuesday’s tornado and storms is coming into a clearer view.
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue warns people to be cautious when assessing damage Wednesday morning. Chief Brad Goodroad said people need to look for hidden dangers.
At a 5:30 a.m. media briefing, Goodroad said 37 structures have collapsed or structural issues.
The city has developed a website for the storm. City leaders will hold another media briefing at 10:30 a.m.
