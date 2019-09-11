GALLERY: Sunrise photos show damage in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the sun rises Wednesday morning, destruction from late Tuesday’s tornado and storms is coming into a clearer view.

You can see photos of the damage in the gallery below.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue warns people to be cautious when assessing damage Wednesday morning. Chief Brad Goodroad said people need to look for hidden dangers.

At a 5:30 a.m. media briefing, Goodroad said 37 structures have collapsed or structural issues.

The city has developed a website for the storm. City leaders will hold another media briefing at 10:30 a.m.

52nd and Birchwood.

Tree damage Vista Lane. Courtesy Mary Schlimgen.

Harvey Dunn school Elizabeth Short.

