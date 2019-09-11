Breaking News
GALLERY: Sunrise photos show damage in Sioux Falls

by: KELOLAND News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the sun rises Wednesday morning, destruction from late Tuesday’s tornado and storms is coming into a clearer view.  

You can see photos of the damage in the gallery below.

If you have photos or video to share from your area of KELOLAND, send them to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue warns people to be cautious when assessing damage Wednesday morning. Chief Brad Goodroad said people need to look for hidden dangers. 

At a 5:30 a.m. media briefing, Goodroad said 37 structures have collapsed or structural issues.

The city has developed a website for the storm. City leaders will hold another media briefing at 10:30 a.m.

Stay with KELOLAND News online and on-air for more coverage.

  • 52nd and Birchwood.
  • Kevin Kjergaard KELO News
  • Kevin Kjergaard KELO News
  • Kevin Kjergaard KELO News
  • Courtesy: Jeff Stingley.
  • Tree damage Vista Lane. Courtesy Mary Schlimgen.
  • Advance Auto Parts on 41st Street
  • House damage. Courtesy: Laura Drobny.
  • Looking to the west on 41st Street
  • Tree damage. Courtesy: Mary Moller.
  • Looking to the east on 41st Street
  • Courtesy Kelley Ballew
  • 38th St and Sycamore Avenue Tom Gould.
  • 38th St and Sycamore Avenue Tom Gould.
  • 38th St and Sycamore Avenue Tom Gould.
  • 38th St and Sycamore Avenue Tom Gould.
  • Harvey Dunn school Elizabeth Short.
  • Courtesy: Joe.
  • House damage. Courtesy: Laura Drobny.
  • 49th and Bahnson. Courtesy: Anthony Christenson.
  • 49th and Lewis.
  • Damage near Trail Ridge. Courtesy: Jandy Young.
  • Tree damage. Courtesy: Janice Nelson.
  • Behind Kohl’s Courtesy: Joni
  • Courtesy: Melanie
  • 46 West Apartments, south of Western Mall Courtesy: Shaun
  • 46 West Apartments, south of Western Mall Courtesy: Shaun
  • 46 West Apartments, south of Western Mall Courtesy: Shaun
  • Kiwanis Ave across from O’Gorman Courtesy: KELO Hannah Olsen
  • Kiwanis Ave across from O’Gorman Courtesy: KELO Hannah Olsen
  • East 10th by Franklin and Fairfax Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg
  • East 10th by Franklin and Fairfax Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg
  • East 10th by Franklin and Fairfax Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg
  • Neighbor’s picnic table stuck on side of house Courtesy: Mackenzie
  • Downtown Sioux Falls Courtesy: Jay Huizenga, VP and General Manager of KELOLAND News
  • Billboard at 10th and Franklin East 10th by Franklin and Fairfax Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg
  • Billboard at 10th and Franklin East 10th by Franklin and Fairfax Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg
  • Tomar Hills area Courtesy: Bruce
  • Tree on house Courtesy: Chelsey
  • Tree on house Courtesy: Chelsey
  • Near Garfield Ave Courtesy: Donna
  • Near Garfield Ave Courtesy: Donna
  • Courtesy: Jena
  • Augustana University Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg
  • 1st Ave. South of 14th Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg
  • Penbrooke Place Apartments Augustana University Courtesy: Klarissa
  • Ralph Rogers Courtesy: Eric
  • 85th and Cliff Courtesy: Jennifer
  • 41st business Courtesy: KELO Angela Kennecke
  • Courtesy: Ben
  • Courtesy: Ben
  • Courtesy: Matt
  • Courtesy: Matt
  • Damage at 49th and Lewis.
  • Tree damage east side Sioux Falls. Courtesy: C Winter,
  • Flooding in Bridgewater. Courtesy: Cheryl Deibert.
  • Flooding in Bridgewater. Courtesy: Cheryl Deibert.
  • Flooding in Bridgewater. Courtesy: Cheryl Deibert.
  • Best Buy truck flipped.
  • Courtesy: Nicole Muth.
  • Mailman delivery. Courtesy: Matthew DeWitte.
  • The Inn on Westport. Courtesy: Tresa Knoff 2
  • The Inn on Westport. Courtesy: Tresa Knoff 2
  • 52nd and Birchwood.
  • S Elmwood Ave north of W 49th Street. Courtesy: Brittany Close
  • Apartment garages on 46th St between Western & Kiwanis.
    Courtesy: Ann Thiel
  •  Petsmart on the West side on South Louise.
    Courtesy: Chelsea Neuberger
  •  Petsmart on the West side on South Louise.
    Courtesy: Chelsea Neuberger
  • Courtesy: Antonio Humann
  • S Copper Ridge Rd.
    Courtesy: Judy

  • 46th and Western Area.
    Courtesy: Jimmy Diaz
  • 46th and Western Area.
    Courtesy: Jimmy Diaz
  • 46th and Western Area.
    Courtesy: Jimmy Diaz
  • 46th and Western Area.
    Courtesy: Jimmy Diaz
  • Just east of Western Ave in SF
  • Tuthill Park area.
    Courtesy: Bruce Sims
  • Tuthill Park area.
    Courtesy: Bruce Sims
  • Tuthill Park area.
    Courtesy: Bruce Sims
  • Tuthill Park area.
    Courtesy: Bruce Sims



  • Back of Avera Behavioral Health in SE SF.

  • Closer look of Avera Behavioral Health
  • Bent pole at Avera .
  • 39th and Jefferson.
    Courtesy: Chelsey Burtis
  • 39th and Jefferson.
    Courtesy: Chelsey Burtis
  • 39th and Jefferson.
    Courtesy: Chelsey Burtis
  • 39th and Jefferson.
    Courtesy: Chelsey Burtis
https://twitter.com/KELOMaxH/status/1171753828653441024/photo/4

