SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not only cities where people are picking up the pieces. Thursday’s storms damaged farm after farm across several counties.

Toppled grain bins, mangled equipment, blown down barns and sheds…these are all common sights as you drive through the countryside around Salem.

“Technically I don’t think we have any sheds or bins useable right now,” Salem farmer Drew Peterson said.

Drew Peterson lost all of his sheds and several grain bins along with equipment.

The damage is so bad the Governor even toured his operation.

“Entire operations wiped out. Sheds, buildings, trucks, livestock. We’ve got dairies and hog barns that are gone. So it’s going to be a long process putting that back together,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

Peterson said the storm happened quickly, and some of his neighbors were caught in their tractors.

“And they just sat there and I know that they were on the CB, telling their family they loved them because it was so scary,” Peterson said.

Noem says state and city officials are working with emergency response agencies to help everyone out.

“It’s a challenge for these ag producers. Because you can farm for 20 years and make a good living, you can have one bad year like this and lose everything,” Noem said.

With destruction all around, farmers are trying to figure out what the next step is.

“There’s just a lot of unknowns right now. I think we will get through it, we will, we have to,” Peterson said.