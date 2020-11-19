Future of Tuthill House uncertain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’ve been to Tuthill Park in Sioux Falls, you’ve probably seen the old white house.

The structure was built around the 1900s as a farmhouse.

While it’s closed right now because of the pandemic, it’s typically used for small gatherings and a support space for outdoor events at the garden.

Lately, some residents have been speaking up after learning about the home’s possible demolition.

Kathy English and Margaret Blomberg both live near the Tuthill House.

These two neighbors don’t want to see it removed.

“It’s a historic farmhouse,” Sioux Falls resident Kathy English said.

“It serves as a unique venue for many small gatherings where people don’t have a lot of money and they would like a beautiful setting for their birthday party, their anniversary party, lots of graduation parties, our children included have been held here, and of course the weddings, ” Sioux Falls resident Margaret Blomberg said.

But the home needs a long list of repairs, anywhere from $120,000 – 250,000.

“Then the question becomes is that a wise investment for that amount of money into a space that’s 800 square feet and essentially the interior, the useable space of the house doesn’t change after that amount of investment,” Sioux Falls Park Operations Manager Kelby Mieras said.

Beyond that, Meiras says there would still be maintenance costs once the repairs are made.

He says demolition would be a one-time cost.

“We’ve got very passionate people on both sides that have brought up their concerns either to keep the house or to have it removed. While we understand that it’s been a great space and a lot of memorable moments have happened at Tuthill Park, we fully expect that those memorable events will continue to happen within the park, with or without the house,” Mieras said.

English and Blomberg hope those memories will be made with the house.

“We strongly believe that there are solutions to any of the concerns raised and still maintain this house, preserve this historic house,” English said.

On the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation board passed a recommendation deeming the Tuthill Home no longer useful.

It now goes to the City Council.