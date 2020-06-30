Further information expected Tuesday about Monday’s Sioux Falls shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A shooting in central Sioux Falls Monday afternoon sent three people to the hospital. According to police, the shooting happened in the 900 block of North Prairie Avenue; this is between Terrace Park and Minnesota Avenue, just south of West Russell Street.

Kristine McCoy lives in this neighborhood with her daughter and husband.

“I was inside my house,” McCoy said. “I saw a lot of cops, I knew we were protected, I have a lot of faith in our police department, and so they were right here when it happened, and they weren’t going anywhere, so I felt really safe. I wasn’t scared; I was concerned, but not scared.”

“Once the call came out about the shooting, we had a lot of officers that were in this area in a very short amount of time,” Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens said.

Clemens says the shooting happened inside a home.

“The main thing is, we believe we have the person that was involved with this, so we don’t have any danger to the public,” Clemens said.

A house on the northeast corner of West First Street and North Prairie Avenue has crime scene tape up around it on Monday night.

“We’ve had a lot of concern about the house over the last year or so. Seen a lot of activity come and go through the day and nighttime hours,” McCoy said.

Clemens says that according to an initial report the three victims are a man and two women; KELOLAND News is awaiting an update on their conditions. A sergeant with the Sioux Falls Police Department told us that we can expect additional information at Tuesday’s police briefing.