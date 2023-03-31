SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Furniture Mission is celebrating 20 years of serving South Dakota communities at its annual Charity gala tonight. There are still a few tickets available for the event which starts at 5:30 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Furniture Mission provides everything a family needs to turn a “house” into a “home”.

And for instance, Last year we served over 1,700 households, five or six thousand individuals that were impacted. And it’s furniture, household items, linens, so just a lot of great things we’re doing to impact the community.”

Last year’s event raised about $80,000 for the Furniture Mission.