SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Furniture Mission of South Dakota will hold a ground breaking ceremony for its new warehouse and office today.

It will be located at the Empower Campus in Sioux Falls.

The warehouse and office space will accept gently used furniture and household items.

The new building will also have space dedicated to quilting, a woodshop, a paint room and more.

This not only allows more room for volunteers but also for mentorship to teach people these skills.

The warehouse is expected to be completed by the Spring of 2025.