Furniture Mission of SD needs volunteers, donations during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Furniture Mission of South Dakota is recreating its experience for guests and volunteers during the pandemic. The goal is to make picking up free furniture and collecting donations more safe and efficient.

Clair Halverson volunteers at the Furniture Mission of South Dakota three days a week cleaning and collecting furniture donations.

“I like the results. I like that people that are struggling can come and get free furniture,” Halverson said.

The Christian-based nonprofit shut down between March and June. Now that it’s back up and running, Halverson says it’s hard to find help during the pandemic.

“Since they opened up there haven’t been as many helpers here as there was before,” Halverson said.

“We used to host inmates here as part of our staff. We had four of them six days a week. The state penitentiary has not allowed them to come back to us for services at this time. So we are extremely short on volunteers but that also means we’re not going out to pick up furniture for our free pick up service,” Michalov said.

The Furniture Mission is hoping you’ll donate some items to the cause. Because they had to cancel their free pickup during the pandemic, you do need to call ahead to schedule a drop off time. They only ask that your items are coming from a smoke-free, cat-free home.

Executive Director Janean Michalov says the Furniture Mission gives these pods of furniture and more to roughly 180 families a month. She says a big supporter is the Sioux Empire United Way.

“Huge. So United Way is about 25-percent of our budget. Knowing that we’re still gearing up and getting ready to support their big campaign that’s just around the corner, we really need to make sure that we’re raising awareness for them as well so that that give back can continue to help families as we go forward in whatever this new normal really is,” Michalov said.

The Furniture Mission of South Dakota is open Monday through Saturday.