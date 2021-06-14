Furniture Mart USA adding 300,000 square feet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Increased demand and shipping delays during the pandemic have one of the top 40 furniture retailers in the country expanding. Furniture Mart USA will be nearly doubling the size of its warehouse in Sioux Falls.

The company has more than 55 stores in six states – including here in Sioux Falls. The city’s also home to its distribution center and corporate headquarters. Now they’re adding onto that building as they continue to see a demand for products.

It’s a busy day for employees at Furniture Mart USA.

“We receive, just from one of our vendors, over 100 semis a week, that’s just from one vendor,” chief operating officer, Troy Eichmann said.

All those products need a place to be stored.

That’s why the company is in the process of adding 300,000 square feet to this building. Once it’s finished, the facility will be about 650,000 square feet.

“This is a really important central hub for all that product to come in and to be stored and shipped out to customers,” Eichmann said.

This addition will allow the company to have merchandise on hand and meet customers demands quicker.

“Consumer demand has been tremendous in the home furnishings category before COVID, COVID made it even stronger, so we are really excited about that retail demand environment,” Eichmann said.

“We know when we get this extra facility we will be able to sell and take care of our customers in a manner that would be very effective for us to be able to make deliveries within two or three days and have the furniture that people are looking for that they want to get as soon as they pay for it,” CEO/founder Furniture Mart USA, Bill Hinks said.

Work on the project began last fall. The goal is to be done early next year.

“Putting our customer first is really our number one activity, and as long as we are meeting the customers needs we are able to continue to grow,” Eichmann said.

Recently, the company also expanded its customer care department. Hinks says they have about 40 people working in that department.