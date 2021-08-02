Furniture Mart holds groundbreaking ceremony

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even more jobs are coming to Sioux Falls. Today, Furniture Mart held a groundbreaking as it expands its distribution center and corporate headquarters in the northern part of the city.

Governor Kristi Noem, Representative Dusty Johnson and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken attended the event.

“I think you have seen over the course of the last 30 years that South Dakota has really built this unbelievable national reputation for being a place where you can grow your business, where you can expand. We’re seeing that. Our population in this state is growing faster than our country’s population, our economy has been growing faster than our nation’s economy year after year after year,” Rep. Dusty Johnson (R) said.

When completed, the facility will be over 650,000 square feet and will be among the largest buildings in South Dakota.