SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Funeral services for are set for the 20-year-old woman who, investigators say, was strangled to death.

Pasqalina Badi was killed Monday, January 6. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on January 11 at George Boom Funeral Home.

So far there are no arrests or new charges against the suspect.

19-year-old Amir Beaudion remains in custody for a separate case, but police say he’s still the primary suspect in Badi’s death.