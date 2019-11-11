Funeral services for Legendary Lawman, Gene Abdallah

On this day that we honor our veterans, the state of South Dakota also paused to pay their final respects to a legendary lawman.

Gene Abdallah’s funeral was held Monday morning at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sioux Falls.

Gene Abdallah was also a veteran who served in the South Dakota Air National Guard, but his service to the public went way beyond that.

From federal to state to the local level, perhaps no South Dakotan has had more of an impact on law enforcement than Gene Abdallah.

State Troopers lined up as the casket for Gene Abdallah was slowly brought into the St. Mary’s Catholic church.

“If you knew Gene, you knew he loved his troopers, he loved his troopers more than just about anything else, he was always there for them, stood beside them and supported them,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

Abdallah headed up the South Dakota Highway Patrol for five years. He was also the state’s longest running U.S. Marshal.

Senator John Thune spoke about Abdallah’s years of public service and how well he got along with everyone, even though he could be intimidating.

“I always knew beneath that rough exterior was a teddy bear with a heart of gold that was big as the state of South Dakota and somebody who always had a passion for making the people around him better,” Thune said.

Abdallah’s son, Scott, says his dad was the funniest person he had ever known.

“Not only was he funny, but he had the quickest wit of anyone I ever met and you could deliver a missile of an insult at him, but you better be prepared for a nuclear blast coming back,” Scott said.

Scott says his dad knew so many people and if he didn’t know you, he pretended to.

“Hey Gene hey how are you, he had a way of doing it that it sounded like any name it worked and they’d walk away, and I’d go dad who was that, I have no idea,” Scott said.

But make no mistake, a lot of people knew Gene Abdallah, the man who dedicated his life to law enforcement.

“We miss him tremendously now, but I know that down the road we are likely going to feel the same way that each passing day we are probably going to miss him more and more and more thank you all for coming here today to honor my dad,” Scott said.

Governor Noem has declared Wednesday November 13 Gene Abdallah day in South Dakota. That’s the same day of the annual Law Enforcement Game Feed Abdallah started several years ago.

Gene Abdallah was 83 years old.