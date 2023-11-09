YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — There will be a funeral service in Yankton next week for Brad Larson, who was murdered in his home in Massachusetts earlier this month.

The service will be held at the United Methodist Church on Friday, November 17th at 2 p.m.

According to his obituary, Larson was born in Mitchell — he graduated from Yankton High School in 1980.

After graduating from college, he traveled the world for nine months.

He began his career in museum exhibit development at the Children’s Museum in Boston.

Larson later created “Story Habitat,” to help cities and organizations record and save memories.

Authorities in Massachusetts are still trying to figure out who killed Larson.