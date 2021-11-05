Funeral service for Jean Rounds to be held Saturday morning

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Family and friends will gather to remember a former First Lady of South Dakota on Saturday.

Jean Rounds died on Tuesday. She had been diagnosed with sarcoma cancer in May 2019.

Sen. Mike Rounds announced his wife’s death in a news release earlier this week.

“The prayers and support we received throughout this battle were powerful and made a difference. We ask for your continued prayer as we remember her life and grieve together as a family,” Rounds said in the release.

Mike Rounds has been a U.S. Senator for South Dakota since 2015. From 2003-2011, Mike Rounds served as the 31st governor of South Dakota.

A mass of Christian Burial for Jean Rounds will be held on Saturday, November 6, at 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, with burial to follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Pierre.

Watch the funeral on Jean Rounds obituary page; the stream is scheduled to start at 9:55 a.m.