SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Funeral arrangements have been set for Kermit Staggers, the former Sioux Falls City council member and state legislator, who died Wednesday of complications from cancer.

Staggers’s funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls.

Visitation with the family will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church.

Staggers was 72.