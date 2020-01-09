Funeral, procession Thursday for Watertown tow truck driver Dale Jones

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The funeral for Dale Jones is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Cornerstone United Methodist Church.

Friends and family told KELOLAND News Monday Jones was “bigger than life itself.” Jones worked for Performance Towing & Recovery in Watertown. He was killed as he was trying to remove a car from a ditch in Watertown and was hit by another car that lost control.

After the funeral and a lunch, a procession to the burial in Wessington will take place at noon. The procession is expected to include tow trucks, fire trucks and law enforcement.

KELOLAND News will livestream the procession at noon.

Here’s a link to Jones’ obituary.