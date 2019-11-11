1  of  21
Funeral for LHS teen Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friends and family will be honoring the life of a Sioux Falls high school student.

Barry Grieve, 15, died last week in a crash near the Interstate 229 bridge over the Big Sioux River. Authorities say an SUV lost control and rolled before hitting a tree. 

Grieve was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sixteen-year-old Mhiretab Tsegaye, who was a passenger in the SUV, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Grieve’s funeral is 11 a.m. Monday at Celebrate Church in Sioux Falls.

There are GoFundMe’s set up for both Grieve and Tsegaye

