ELKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Friday, family and friends will gather to remember a KELOLAND farmer who died earlier this week in a grain bin accident.

Funeral Services for 27-year-old Christopher Bauman will be held Friday morning. Bauman’s family has invited those that would like to bring their tractor to the church to join in the procession to the cemetery.

