SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for former U.S. Senator Jim Abourezk, who died Friday, on his 92nd birthday.

According to his obituary, a private family service will take place and Abourezk will be buried at Black Hills National Cemetery.

A public memorial will be held in Sioux Falls in May.

Instead of flowers, the family is asking that memorials be directed to the American Indian College Fund, or to the St. Jude Children’s Research Center Hospital, where Abourezk was a board member.

Abourezk represented South Dakota in the U.S. House from 1971 to 1973 and served one 6-year term in the Senate before retiring from politics in 1979.