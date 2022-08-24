MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – You can help restore a piece of South Dakota history. The Lake County Historical Society is raising money to fix up its cover wagon.

This nearly 150-year-old artifact has had quite the journey.

Before making a home in the Lake County Museum, this covered wagon was used by the Boyd family, who traveled from Minnesota to South Dakota in 1879.

“They were walking all that way because the wagon was filled with their provisions, food, their household items to set up, their claim, also things for the horses, tools to fix the wagon when it broke down,” director of Lake County Museum, Julie Breu said.

Director of the museum, Julie Breu says they believe the wagon is from the late 1870s.

And now they’d like to get this piece of history restored.

“We need to make sure it’s preserved and stable for the next 150 years so that’s what we are doing, we want to make it a centerpiece,” Breu said.

$7,000 is needed to restore the covered wagon, so far just over half of that has been raised.

“It’s so important when children visit a museum, they don’t just read things, they just don’t look, but I really think touching and exploring history, so they’re getting all angles of that artifact,” community programming coordinator, Christina Blessinger said.

Once complete they plan to make it a more interactive and hands-on exhibit.

“Visitors can’t touch or go in because of the wear and tear people would put on it, it would become more of a backdrop and the area around it would be more accessible to visitors to understand the experience,” Breu said.

Bringing a piece of history back to life.

The Boyd wagon will be conserved by Doug Hansen of Hansen Wagon and Wheel in Letcher, SD.

If you’re interested in donating to the project, we’ve provided a link to the GoFundMe page here.