Fundraising underway for Burke storm damage

BURKE, S.D. (KELO) — A GoFundMe page has been created for the storm damage in Burke.

The organizer for the page is former State Senator and 2016 Democratic Governor candidate Billie Sutton. The webpage says ” Burke, South Dakota was hit hard with a severe storm Tuesday evening, August 6th causing injuries and devastation to the school, Civic Center, Senior Center, businesses, and homes. Your support will help our small town rebuild and recover. “

As of 9 a.m., the page has raised nearly $1,000. You can donate to the fund at the website link.