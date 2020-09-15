Fundraising during a pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fundraising looks a lot different this year for many non-profits because of the pandemic.

The St. Francis House is trying something new this year for its only annual fundraiser: a hybrid event.

While the non-profit will still hold its dinner and auction on Monday, a silent auction is already underway online to give people more opportunities to participate.

“Right now in our times of uncertainty we have so many people who are going on with their day-to-day lives like they did in the past, and we have others that are a little bit more concerned and they don’t feel as comfortable coming to our live event,” St. Francis House Executive Director Julie Becker said.

The St. Francis House is one of the many nonprofits thinking outside of the box during the pandemic.

Bidding is also open online for the McCRossan Boys Ranch’s biggest fundraiser of the year, which will also include a virtual show later this month.

“It’s a way for everyone to be involved. Typically, with our banquet auctions people would buy tickets and come to an event and this year we are opening it up to everyone,” McCrossan Boys Ranch Director of Development Christy Menning said.

While it’s not what everyone may be used to, it’s one way to help keep these missions going.

“We’ve had to come up with new ideas to keep support coming in for these kids. COVID can stop a lot of things, but we really don’t want it to stop the care that we provide for the boys that need it,” Menning said.

“We are blessed with being in this community because it is extremely generous, even in the difficult times like we are facing right now. The ability to have people support us is what keeps our doors open every single day,” Becker said.

Click here to participate in the St. Francis House Dinner and Auction.

Click here to participate in the McCrossan Boys Ranch Virtual Banquet Auction.