Fundraiser to help young Sioux Falls family who lost their home in a Christmas Day fire

It’s been anything but a happy holiday season for a young Sioux Falls family.

One week ago their lives changed forever when they got the phone call nobody ever expects.

Thick smoke was billowing out of this house in central Sioux Falls on Christmas Day.

It was about 12:30 p.m. when Jeb Christensen got a call from one of his friends.

“About the third time he called, I picked up the phone and he said ‘your house is on fire,” Jeb Christensen said.

Jeb and his wife, who just had a baby in October, had been celebrating Christmas at their mom and dad’s house.

They quickly rushed home and saw their house on fire and there was nothing they could do.

“The fire was petty much upstairs, the stuff in the basement was fine, that’s where a lot of our sentimental stuff was so all that stuff was okay, which we are really thankful for,” Jessa said.

As bad as the fire was and the damage it left behind inside, the Christensen’s say the worst part was they lost their family pet.

Piper was their three year old golden retriever.

“Our neighbors God Bless them, they tried to go into the house to get Piper, a couple of times,” Jessa said.

The flames, smoke and heat were just too much.

“The mother tried going in first she could hear Piper then the father tried going in after that, that’s pretty amazing they even attempted to go into a burning house,” Jeb said.

Firefighters got Piper out of the house, but sadly not in time.

“They tried to resuscitate her for 20 minutes, so it’s pretty unbelievable they spent that much time trying to save our dog, so we are thankful for that too,” Jeb said.

This Sunday the Crowbar, where Jeb has bartended for the past six years, will be holding a fundraiser to help the Christensens.

“They are like family, Jeb works here and we are kind of a family environment and our hearts just went out to them when we had heard the news on Christmas Day on what had happened,” Belinde Cordell said.

The Christensen’s say they are so grateful to their family, friends and co-workers who have been rallying behind them.

“They collected baby clothes, baby toys you know people are dropping stuff off at the Crow it’s been pretty crazy,” Jeb said.

Investigators haven’t been able to pinpoint an exact cause, but believe it started in the kitchen.

The fundraiser is this Sunday at the Crow Bar on Minnesota Avenue. It starts at 3 p.m.