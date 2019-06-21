Fundraiser going on all day to benefit those with Alzheimer’s

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Today is the Summer Solstice. It’s the longest day of the year and Touchmark at All Saints is having its Longest Day Fundraiser.

Organizers, employees and people who live at Touchmark are using every second to help raise awareness for Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s is topic that hits close to home for Jack Gustafson.

“My wife has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She was diagnosed seven and a half years ago and… she’s doing just fine so far, but at some point and time she’s going to need help. That’s why we’re here,” Resident of Touchmark at All Saints Jack Gustafson said.

Gustafson will be at today’s fundraiser, supporting his wife and the cause.

“I go to most of the things that I can. This fundraiser is a big deal because it’s all for Alzheimer’s,” Gustafson said.

“It helps the Alzheimer’s Association provide care and support services to families in South Dakota at no cost,” State Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association for South Dakota, Leslie Morrow said.

This is the association’s second year putting on the fundraiser with Touchmark.

“Last year we had live music. This year we have a car show; we have over 25 registered cars to come showcase their unique cars,” Executive Director of Touchmark at All Saints Amanda Snoozy said.

There will also be a folk rock band and a silent auction, with 30 items up for bid provided by local donors.

And while today they might be focused on raising funds, they’re always raising awareness.

“Everything that they’re doing really helps people bring light to it. It helps people know that the Alzheimer’s Association exists but that there are people in their community fighting on their behalf,” Morrow said.

“This is one of the most important things in the world. I mean there’re millions and millions of people with Alzheimer’s, and they have not found a cure for it, and we need to do that,” Gustafson said.

The fundraiser is going on right now and goes from sun up to sun down.

You can find other ways to help the fight against Alzheimer’s by clicking here.

Concerns about weather have forced the car show to be postponed. That event will now take place on Tuesday, June 25 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.