SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls families recently experienced the unthinkable: the loss of an infant child.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jasmine Allen lost her daughter Londynn just weeks after welcoming her into the world. A specific picture of her baby girl will always be her favorite.

“Look at her,” Allen said. “She’s looking off, no care in the world, just looking off to the side, she’s just beautiful.”

Annastasia Maxwell lost her little girl Janiyah only weeks after her birth.

“She was always a happy baby,” Maxwell said.

Janiyah and Londynn would have grown up together as first cousins. Now, a mutual friend is bringing people together to help the families they left behind.

“We just have great support,” Maxwell said. “Our family and our friends got together, decided to do something for us, and I couldn’t be more grateful for it. Honestly, the support is kind of what helps get you through.”

“I’m excited about it, but then again it’s like reminding me that my baby’s not here,” Allen said.

The fundraiser is at Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen in downtown Sioux Falls on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For co-owner Inkka Beaudion, this cause is personal.

“It definitely hits home as I am a mother as well to three beautiful daughters,” Beaudion said.

There will be a silent auction and a chance to donate. Plus, 20% of the profits of the food and drink sold will go to the families of Janiyah and Londynn.

“We’re going to take an opportunity to come together to show support and love with each other in an unfortunate situation, but we’re going to make the best of our unity right here,” Beaudion said.

Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen is located at 421 N. Phillips Avenue, just north of the intersection with 6th Street.