Fundraiser for teenager hit along I-29 taking place Tuesday evening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been more three weeks since someone struck a teenager along Interstate 29 in Lincoln County. The hit-and-run crash left Jasmine Chheng, who recently turned 16, on the side of the interstate and sent her to the hospital with critical injuries.

While the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigates, fundraising efforts are happening to help her family pay for medical treatment and more.

A fundraiser for Chheng is happening Tuesday evening at Texas Roadhouse near the Empire Mall. 10 percent of all proceeds from sales this evening will be donated to her recovery.

Jasmine’s mother Sanya Chheng is grateful for the support.

“I’m very happy, very blessed that Sioux Falls here we have a really good community. Everybody help each other. I feel so appreciated that everyone come,” Sanya Chheng said.

There is also a raffle and free will donation bucket. You can stop out and take part until 10 p.m.

Sanya says right now they’re trying to keep her daughter’s fever and heart rate down, but she did move her hand and open her eyes about a week and a half ago.