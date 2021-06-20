Fundraiser brings together ribs and a raffle to support hockey association

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Ribs, ribs and more ribs; ten contestants came to Brandon for a chance to be crowned the best rib smoker. Attendees here got to enjoy yard games, drinks, and, of course, those ribs.

“I’m pretty excited about all of the ribs,” coordinator Germaine Glieden-Lindquist said.

Admission and raffle tickets will go toward helping the association cover costs at each age level.

“To me it means helping us just get better equipment that way we can perform better throughout the hockey season,” hockey player Olaf Lindquist said.

The event featured a $20 raffle; participants had a chance to win $10 thousand dollars.

“I just think it’s going to be cool to see everyone winning things and seeing everyone supporting us with all the raffle tickets,” hockey player Garret James said.

But this was about more than just money; It was also a chance for the community to show support for kids.

“It’s really fun to hang out with friends out here, and it’s just a fun event overall,” Lindquist said.

“It means a lot, where friends and family can just hang out and eat good ribs over there. And it means just a lot,” hockey player Maxwell Anderson said.