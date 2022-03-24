SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem signed two bills allocating 30 million dollars to essentially fund the creation of a cyber research industry in the state of South Dakota.

The money will be used to build a cyber research lab in Sioux Falls where presumably graduates of DSU will work to fight cyber crime and solve security issues.

In turn, DSU plans to double the number of graduates from the school in Madison.

“This project is going to change the state of South Dakota and create new opportunities,” said Noem.

Some estimates put the jobs created in Sioux falls at 400 to 500. Lawmakers who supported the idea see it as a way to stop the brain drain.

“This is a great example of how a student can stay in South Dakota, get a great education get a great job,” said State Representative Mark Willadsen of Sioux Falls.

DSU President Jose’ Marie Griffiths says this is a huge deal for South Dakota

“The public-private partnership is massive and I think that’s the real strength of it, so the fact that we will be able to both grow in Madison we will grow DSU we will be able to grow the industry in Sioux falls and that will then create this hub, this Midwest hub that hopefully will become known for cyber innovation around the country and around the world,” said Griffiths.

Sioux Falls is putting 10 million dollars into the project and Sanford donated 16 acres of land at the sports complex. The Cyber Research Lab could be up and running in 2025.