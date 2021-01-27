Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints compound in the Black Hills for sale

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints compound in the southern Black Hills is for sale, according to the Custer County Sheriff, Marty Mechaley.

According to court papers obtained by KELOLAND News, the FDLS defaulted on their loan which is over $1.6 million plus interest that continues to accrue at the rate of 10%. The property had been foreclosed on.

The property will be sold to the highest bidder on February 25th at the Custer County Courthouse, as part of a sheriff’s sale.

Mechaley says the land will be sold as part of a judgement against the group.

The property is located near Pringle in the southwest part of Custer County. The sheriff says the property is made up of nine different parcels of land, but it will be sold as one, which in total include 140 acres plus all of the outbuildings.