RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Friday night, people in the Rapid City area have a chance to hear from a native South Dakotan who was living with his wife in Ukraine when Russia first invaded.

Calvin Jones is an international composer who will be sharing his music and his experience in Ukraine at the fundraiser, all to help more Ukrainians come to South Dakota.

When Russia first attacked Ukraine, the world watched in horror at the devastation. Shortly after, a group of South Dakotans began looking into a way to help refugees fleeing the war while also filling a major need in the state.

“South Dakota needs more people in our workforce to survive,” Freedom’s Haven for New Americans’ Workforce board member Michael Klatt said.

It’s an issue a number of state and community leaders are trying to address, but once they saw the devastation in Ukraine, an idea quickly formed.

“The opportunity to support Ukrainian refugees just really stood out,” Klatt said.

Freedom’s Haven for New Americans’ Workforce is a new organization specifically designed to find and support sponsors who can bring more Ukrainian refugees to South Dakota.

“Their goal is 5,000 to 10,000 more Ukrainians to come specifically to South Dakota, to work and come and live here as long as they can,” Calbin Jones said.

Jones knows all too well the struggle of leaving everything behind when safety is the main priority.

“On February 24th at 5:00 a.m. there were huge explosions that shook our apartment, at that point we realized the rumors of an invasion had become a reality,” Jones said. “Life becomes really simple at that point, where are the shortest gas lines, where are the tanks.”

Once they get to safety, the life of a refugee becomes very complex.

“We’ve actually seen families split up, one part of the family is in Poland, another part of the family might be in Great Britain or Poland, so we’re trying to unite those families too,” Klatt said.

Sponsors with Freedom’s Haven are helping those families come to South Dakota to start over.

“We have helped others come to America and are able to get them support, sponsorship and get them employed,” Jones said.

From airfare to housing and transportation, sponsors with Freedom’s Haven hope to help financially support families.

“We’ve created a fund with South Dakota Community Foundation and this concert will support that,” Klatt said.

The fundraiser at The Alliance in Sioux Falls Wednesday, November 9th is one of three happening across the state. The first was held in Watertown in September where they raised $30,000; the organizations hopes to raise at least that much again at Frida night’s event in Rapid City.

“America is that shining light on a hill and we need to be that at this moment in time,” Klatt said.

The free-will donation Calvin Jones concert is at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City. The Alliance free-will fundraiser in Sioux Falls starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9th.

Along with collecting financial support, Freedom’s Haven is also looking for more people who are willing to serve as sponsors for a Ukrainian family.

“Being a sponsor requires a commitment of really about three years that covers everything from air transfer to coming here to the US, covers initial housing costs, transportation to get their government documents and even probably employment initially,” Klatt said.

From individuals to families, churches, and other charity organizations, so far Freedom’s Haven sponsors have helped bring 150 Ukrainian families to South Dakota. If you’d like to learn more about becoming a sponsor for a Ukrainian family, visit Freedom’s Haven website.