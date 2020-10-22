Full Circle Book Co-op vandalized four times in less than a year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown Sioux Falls business is cleaning up after another act of vandalism occurred early Wednesday morning.

Full Circle Book Co-op in downtown Sioux Falls says this is the fourth vandalism incident in a 9-month period. The business says the incident occurred at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The business was able to get pictures of the suspect with new security cameras they purchased after the last vandalism in July, according to their Facebook post.

Anyone who has more information should contact the Sioux Falls Police Department.