Full Circle Book Co-op deals with vandalism for third time in less than a year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – For the third time in under a year, a Sioux Falls business is cleaning up from vandalism.

A phone call about vandalism is something no business owner wants to receive.

“One of our patrons happened to see the damage and called the police and called us. So actually we weren’t the first ones to hear about it or see it,” Jason Kurtz, co-owner of Full Circle Book Co-op said.

Late Monday night, a large rock was thrown through the window of the Full Circle Book Co-op in downtown Sioux Falls.

“We had some posters up in the window there and one of them was a Black Lives Matter poster there and it was right at the impact pretty much. They then stole our Pride flag and the pole and bent the bracket and everything,” Kurtz said.

Jason Kurtz, the co-owner of the Book Co-op, says they don’t have an estimate yet, but they are anticipating to pay a couple thousand dollars for repairs. This isn’t the first time the store has had to deal with vandalism.

“Last time it was just eggs and that was just kind of clean up and who knows what the motives are for people in the first place but this is the third time in the last five months,” Kurtz said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the the store with repairs.

“It’s a little disheartening but the outpouring of goodwill and love is also very amazing, which kind of counteracts the couple little bad things with the amazing amount of good things,” Kurtz said.

Kurtz says he hopes to use that money to install more cameras outside the store.

“We actually have one up in the window over there and the angle of it was, because the egging incident was from the parking lot and across the street, it was angled more out at the street than it was at the sidewalk. So, unfortunately, it didn’t catch anything that was done specifically, that we can tell,” Kurtz said.

Kurtz says these incidents aren’t going to stop them from doing what they’ve always done as a business.

“We love and support everyone and we want to be a place that everyone can feel welcome and obviously there are a few individuals that don’t agree with that statement, but they’re not really our patrons anyway, so I guess, you know, it is what it is,” Kurtz said.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating the incident, but they say at the moment they have no suspects or motives.