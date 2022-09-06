SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Oregon fugitive is behind bars in Sioux Falls.

Jeremy Morinville was wanted for shooting a man in the town of Seaside, which is on the coast in the northwest corner of the state.

Seaside Police sent out information last week letting people know that the 24-year-old should be considered armed and dangerous.

Jeremy Morinville

He was recently released from prison, serving time for cocaine and endangering another person.

Authorities in Minnehaha County found Morinville Monday night. They’d received a tip that he would be in the northwest part of Sioux Falls and that’s where they found him and made an arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, he’ll make his first court appearance on Wednesday.