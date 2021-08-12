Fueling up for a day in Sturgis with a Hill City breakfast

HILL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The community of Hill City, South Dakota, is making sure bikers get the most important meal of the day.

Bacon, pancakes, eggs and biscuits and gravy are on the menu here at the Hill City Senior Center for the bikers to fuel up before heading into Sturgis while also helping part of the community here in Hill City.

“It’s our major fundraiser that we do each and every year. We have roughly about 25 to 30 people each and every day that work the rally. They volunteer their time,” Lonnie Feddersen, board member with the Hill City Senior Center said.

The daily breakfast is all-you-can-eat for 12 dollars. Proceeds go to the senior center. Feddersen says last year they served more than three thousand bikers.

“It was awesome. We’ve come here a couple years and it’s been very good every year,” Shawn Mitchell, a biker from Wisconsin said.

“Have to come back every year,” Lori WIlliams, a biker from Wisconsin said.

“Every time we come here this is our first stop. Goes to support the local community and then the food is good and the staff all of the, what should I say, the local people are fantastic. They treat us well,” Jeff Liddiard, a biker from Washington said.

Now in past years, the rally breakfast was held inside the senior center, but because of the pandemic, last year, they moved the tables outside so people could enjoy their breakfast out in the fresh air.

“Last year was a little bit tougher because it was hard to get a lot of volunteers. So, those of us that did, you know, we worked more days,” Feddersen said.

And the pandemic hasn’t stopped bikers from enjoying the home-cooked meal.

“Actually, last year, with the pandemic, we had more than what we thought we were going to have. So that surprised us and this year, I would say we’re running about what we did last year,” Feddersen said.

And on Sunday, the rally breakfast hit a new record by serving 418 bikers in one day.

The rally breakfast has been an annual event for the Hill City Senior Center for about 15 years.