SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls man is behind bars and facing three charges including rape and sexual contact without consent. But this isn’t the first time 46-year-old Joseph Hatchett has faced charges like these.

Hatchett is now back in the Minnehaha County Jail after he was arrested on rape charges this week. The alleged crime happened in an apartment building on December 19, just two weeks after he was released from jail on different sex crime charges.

We first told you about Hatchett in September. That’s when he was accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman on a bike trail near the Arc of Dreams. However, at the beginning of this month, he pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and sexual contact without consent and the rape charges were dropped.

The September crime happened just days after he was released from prison. Hatchett is on the sex offender registry for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in 1995.

Seeing a person re-offend like that is frustrating for victim services like the Compass Center.

“Holding people accountable is important to prevent re-offenses,” Michelle Trent, Executive Director of the Compass Center, said. “We know that, statistically speaking, a person does not sexually assault one person and that’s it — statistically speaking, they are assaulting multiple people. And we see offenders get better at doing it every time, which then makes catching them even harder because they learn from their past.”

Trent says she would like to see the state and the law take a much more punitive approach to holding offenders accountable.

“Oftentimes, sexual offenses may be plead down or they might be charged out in a different way that allows a perpetrator to serve a couple years in prison and then they’re out,” Trent said. “We also know that the state’s laws, in comparison when we’re comparing to other states, holding offenders accountable with the laws as we have them now is challenging.”

Hatchett’s bond was set at $25,000 cash only.