Frosty Frolics provides a chance for people to get out and snowshoe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The sun was shining Saturday, which made it a good day for all of the Frosty Frolics activities happening around Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation collaborated with the Outdoor Campus to host a snowshoeing event. Participants got the chance to strap on some snowshoes and take a walk through a snowy trail at the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum.

“First time we did it, we were a little nervous, but it went really well,” Evie Brouwer, a Sioux Falls resident said.

“Didn’t know what to expect, but everyone made it so easy. It was fun,” Jeff Thomson, another Sioux Falls resident said.

Brouwer and Thomson said they went to the event to break up the long winter with something fun.

Frosty Frolics continues tonight and Sunday with events like cosmic ice skating, laser tubing and snowboard races.