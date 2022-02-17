BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — It may be chilly outside, but people in Brookings are still finding ways to get out and have fun.

The 8th annual Frost Fest will be happening throughout Brookings this weekend. This winter festival features an indoor farmers market, golf tournament, specialty drinks at a variety of businesses and new this year, Winterlude, which is an outdoor art market downtown.

Brookings is gearing up to host another Frost Fest, celebrating the cold with different businesses and organizations across the community.

“Frost Fest is a chance for the community get out, embrace that winter season. The slump that we are all feeling about in February, we are hoping for the spring, but we are here to really embrace the cold and different activities that you can do in Brookings in the wintertime. It’s not just a summer community, we have things to offer all year round,” said Sydney Wood, marketing and communications coordinator for Visit Brookings.

“Here at the Children’s Museum of South Dakota, we will be playing all weekend long. We are also really excited to invite the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls up to the museum. We will have a short program with them learning about wildlife in winter,” said Kerrie Vilhauer, Director of Marketing at the Children’s Museum of South Dakota.

New this year is Winterlude, an outdoor art market.

“We were looking for something to support both local artists here and our downtown community. We know that Brookings is a great place to visit in the summer, whether your are here for the art festive or just shopping downtown, but we also have all of these amazing artists and businesses down here during the winter too. And we would love to be able to highlight those here,” said Ashley Ragsdale, director of the Brookings Arts Council.

“With downtown, it’s just important to have those feet on the ground. Most of the business owners or a lot of the businesses are small businesses who rely on local community members and tourists coming into town so for Frost Fest. To have this and bring in that tourist aspect is really important for us,” said Kaitlyn Luebbert, director of programming and special events for the Brookings Area Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s been a long winter here in South Dakota, so I’m excited to be out, talk to people, again like meet those new artists and see my other artist friends. And selling art is always good for me, and just networking, getting to know more people,” said Eileen Binkley, owner of Eileen Binkley Art.

The Winterlude Art Market may move to an indoor setting if the weather is too cold or windy, organizers say. They will be making the final decision on that location Thursday afternoon.