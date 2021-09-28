Frontline workers given special thank you Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — People in western KELOLAND are giving a special thank you to frontline workers today. First responders and city officials in Rapid City are showing their appreciation for caregivers and physicians at Monument Health with a parade and a sweet treat.

Mayor Steve Allender declared today as ‘Health Care Provider, Caregiver and Support Staff Appreciation Day.’

He says it was a small gesture compared to what nurses and doctors do during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s pretty tireless, it’s day in, day out. We get our ups, our downs. Right now, we are in hopefully the downside of an up. So it’s been extremely busy so people are pretty tired so having something like this to spice up the day a little bit goes a long way,” George Sazama, RN ICU Director, said.

The mayor was joined by the police department, sheriff’s office, and the Rapid City Fire Department at today’s event.