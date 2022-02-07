SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two low-cost airline carriers are attempting to merge.



Spirit and Frontier Airlines announced a $6.5 billion merger.

Together they would become America’s fifth-largest airline, which could be good news for travelers out of Sioux Falls.

Frontier already has two flights weekly from Sioux Falls to Denver and Orlando.

But today’s announcement that Frontier is merging with Spirit….

“I would hope the combined airline would provide some new service for Sioux Falls,” airport director Dan Letellier said.

….could provide even more direct flights to larger cities.

Airport Director Dan Letellier says Spirit is geared toward the leisure traveler that offers rock-bottom prices for no-frills service.

“They’re much like Allegiant Airlines or Frontier they are considered an ultra low-cost carrier, you buy your base fare to get on the plane, but everything is kind of ala cart from there,” Letellier said. “So if you have a carry-on bag or check bag you are paying for that, if you want a seat assignment or early boarding you are paying a little extra for that.”

“Always looking for a good deal,” Ted Pahl said.

Pahl, who is flying Allegiant today to Florida, likes that idea.

“I think it’s awesome, even Allegiant is moving around too, have more options, you bet,” Pahl said.

A spokesperson says the combined company would offer more than 1,000 daily flights to over 145 destinations while promoting lower fares.