From warm weather to freezing rain, people in western KELOLAND adjust

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The warmer than usual weekend was quickly replaced with freezing rain and slick roads.

Pennington County Deputy Alix Whittle responded to her first crash Monday morning near Twilight Drive.

“And it was due to the ice on the road. Everybody was paying attention, they just couldn’t stop, so they are slick,” Deputy Whittle said.

City crews worked through the night and into Monday keeping the icy roads under control.

“Saturday was so nice with the 70 degree temperatures and then it turned obviously a lot different last night. We can adapt to those changing situations, slow down, and that was basically the word of caution,” Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City Public Information Officer, said.

While last night’s snow storm may have surprised some people after having nearly 70 degree weather this past weekend, Rapid City resident, Harry Rynders says he was prepared.

“It can be expected around here, it could be nice one day and then cold the next and then nice again after that,” Rynders said.

The Sheriff’s Office says everyone should be aware of these weather changes and take precautions.

“That seems to be the majority of accidents is when they are trying to stop where they usually stop and they can’t, because it’s icy so get up a little bit earlier, get to work a little earlier, drive slow, start slowing down, way before you usually would,” Deputy Whittle said.

