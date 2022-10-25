SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You might recognize Leslie Jordan from iconic television shows such as ‘Will and Grace,’ ‘Reba,’ ‘American Horror Story’ or ‘Night Court.’ Or maybe you were one of his nearly 6 million followers on Instagram that enjoyed his comedic videos.

Chances are, though, the Emmy-award-winning actor made you laugh at some point in the last few decades.

Jordan, who was open about the challenges he faced growing up as an openly gay man in the south, visited Sioux Falls in 2016 for the Dakotas Equality Summit.

KELOLAND News spoke with the actor about his childhood and his keynote address which you can watch in the video player above.

Jordan died Monday after a car crash in Los Angeles. The actor was 67 years old.