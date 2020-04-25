From symphonies to Spooncat!, KELOLAND concerts provide soothing sounds during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic has postponed or canceled many live concerts in KELOLAND. But the music will play-on in other ways. Just tune in to KELO-TV.

The tv in your living room, or your den, will serve as a concert stage as KELOLAND Media Group airs performances featuring everything from classical to contemporary starting this weekend. The broadcasts speak to the healing power of music.

“Most people would say when they’re finished listening to their favorite music, they feel better, and that’s why I say music heals the soul, I really believe that,” KELOLAND Media Group Vice-President & General Manager Jay Huizenga said.

The broadcasts will feature past performances by the South Dakota Symphony.

“We’re really excited to partner with the symphony and South Dakota Public TV and Lawrence & Schiller in terms of editing, and we want to provide, not full concerts necessarily, but want to give some people a break that really love symphony music,” Huizenga said.

KELOLAND TV will also air performances from last year’s inaugural season of the Levitt at the Falls free, outdoor concert series.

“We had such a terrific season last year, being our first season that I think we saw the power of music to bring our community together. So now, in this time of need, when we’re all so isolated, I can’t think of a better way to remind us how important it is that we care for one another by bringing the joy and hope through music,” Levitt at the Falls Executive Director Nancy Halverson said.

The Levitt at the Falls Board of Directors will meet next week to make decisions about this year’s performances. If they can’t hold concerts outdoors, they’ll explore other options, including the possibility of virtual concerts.

KELOLAND Living is also asking for your original compositions that could be streamed on KELOLAND.com.

The South Dakota Symphony performances will air on KELOLAND TV each Saturday and Sunday from April 25 through May 31 from 12-12:30pm CDT and 11-11:30am MDT.

Best of the Levitt at the Falls on KELOLAND TV:

Saturday, 4/25 12:30pm-1:30pm KCLO 11:30am-12:30pm Spooncat!

Saturday, 5/2 12:30pm-1:30pm KCLO 11:30am-12:30pm Jonathan Byrd & the Pickup Cowboys

Sunday, 5/10 11:00am-12:00pm No KCLO The Way Down Wanderers

Saturday, 5/16 12:30pm-1:30pm KCLO 11:30am-12:30pm The Cole Allen Band

Saturday, 5/23 12:30pm-1:30pm KCLO 11:30am-12:30pm The High Kings