From standoffs to pursuits, Rapid City law enforcement takes on real-scenario training

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Real-scenario law enforcement training is underway in Rapid City this week.

From the moment someone pulls a gun on an officer, his or her next move must be quick.

“We are putting officers into real life situations that they are going to have to deal with where they are going to have to make very rapid decisions that could end their own life, that could end someone else’s life, could end their career,” Sgt. Nick Davis, training administrator, said.

Sgt. Nick Davis is the training administrator for Rapid City Police. He says the goal of these exercises is to improve skills on making quick and accurate decisions.

“We want you to see an idea of how quickly things can go from normal, every things okay, to someone is trying to kill me,” Sgt. Davis said.

The Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are training in three different scenario stations here at the Central States Fairgrounds. Behind me here is the pursuit scenario.

Sgt. Brian Pitts is a driving instructor with the RCPD. He says by using real-life scenarios, like pursuits, officers are able to get an idea of what it would be like if they were faced with a similar situation on the streets.

“We just train hard, we have a high standard for our officers and we know that that’s going to make sure that we go home each and every night and that’s the goal is to go to work and go home, just like you,” Sgt. Brian Pitts, driving instructor, said.

Law enforcement training will be going on for the next two weeks at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City and Ellsworth Air Force Base in Box Elder.