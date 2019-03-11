From Snow And Ice To Preparing For Rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Ice melt and shovels are still flying off the shelves at local hardware stores after this weekend's storm. With more rain in the forecast this week, local experts say it's time to start thinking about drainage.

"I mean we're getting a little bit of everything. This is a mixed bag," Rick Swanson with Nyberg's Ace said.

From winter to spring, Swanso says local residents should be preparing for a little bit of everything.

"It's a tale of two worlds as we kind of mentioned Matt. Now we're seeing that change, that shift from winter, but we still got to deal with winter, and then into the spring and the spring melt which is the next thing that people need to watch for is the spring melt," Swanson said.

Sales of ice and roof melt, roof rakes and shovels have been strong. Swanson says now people need to think about their sump pumps and downspouts.

"Downspouts, downspouts, downspouts, get that water away from the house," Swanson said.

The City of Sioux Falls is also trying to help take the water away. Environmental Stormwater Manager Andy Berg says street crews are clearing off the snow and opening up storm inlets.

"The street crews are actively out pushing that snow out or in areas where we can't get it anywhere, going out and picking it up as well," Berg said.

Berg says the amount of rain being forecasted is concerning and people need to be prepared.

"The weather pattern is not ideal. With frozen ground, a lot of snow on the ground and then we put this rain on top of it. One inch of rain can be equivalent up to nine inches of snow. We're talking about a lot of precipitation coming in on top of the snow we already got," Berg said.

Clearing downspouts, storm drains and inlets of snow will be a main focus these next few days.