From possessing medical marijuana to growing and selling it: Rules proposed by SD health department

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – By the end of the year, people with certain medical conditions will be able to purchase medical marijuana in South Dakota. But before anyone can enter a dispensary, they’ll need a medical cannabis card.

To get a card, the state’s preliminary plan says you need to have a debilitating medical condition, and be approved by a licensed, South Dakota doctor with a national ID number. You also need to fill out an application and pay a fee.

The application fee is 100 dollars with a yearly renewal fee. Low-income households will pay just 20 dollars with a yearly renewal.

The document also goes over rules for businesses that sell medical cannabis products, deliver, package and test them.

Those businesses will not be allowed to advertise on television or the radio, but they will be able to promote products on social media. Ads and packaging can not include cartoon characters or other images that might be appealing to anyone under 21. They also can’t include the word “candy” or “candies.”

The proposed DOH rules also say that cardholders may only possess up to three ounces of medical cannabis

The document also covers growing your own medical marijuana.

To do so, you must be 21 years or older. Younger patients can designate a parent or other adult as a caregiver to grow it on their behalf. To apply to cultivate the cannabis, you must submit a doctor’s recommendation to do so and the required fee.

You'll also have to submit a diagram and photos of where the marijuana will be grown.

