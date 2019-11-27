From Kentucky bluegrass to South Dakota white sidewalks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our pre-Thanksgiving snow means people in KELOLAND had to dig-out before they can dig into a big meal with their families. Two Sioux Falls residents come at the snow from much different angles.

This was the first major snowfall of the season for many people in KELOLAND. The snow that fell in Sioux Falls wasn’t an overwhelming amount for most people in the city. But just a few inches can seem like a mountain if you’re new to a South Dakota winter.

Getting ready for winter is a matter of re-arranging the garage for longtime Sioux Falls resident Steve Meyer.

“The biggest thing was move the snowblower to the front and the lawnmower to the back,” Meyer said.

Meyer mowed his lawn just last week. Now he’s snow blowing his driveway.

“I can handle these three-inchers, four-inchers all winter long. Yep,” Meyer said.

Meyer is used to digging out, but the first snowfall of the season always brings a little shock to the system.

“Cuz, you’re just not ready yet. No matter when it is, you’re not ready,” Meyer said.

“This is all new to me, shoveling snow,” Adam Tanner said.

Adam Tanner moved to Sioux Falls from his native Kentucky this spring. This is his first time digging out.

“I don’t like it. Today’s supposed to be my day off and I’m out here doing this,” Tanner said.

Tanner will have to adapt to the digging dress code. Sweatpants and cowboy boots just don’t cut it.

“This is all I came prepared with, that’s all I had back home,” Tanner said.

Tanner was used to dealing with dustings of snow growing up in Kentucky. Anything more than that is like a South Dakota blizzard.

“From what I’ve heard, this is nothing!” Tanner said.

Hibernating is not an option for this Kentucky transplant.

“I was hoping I could stay inside for the winter,” Tanner said.

Tanner says he’s heading to the store to buy much warmer winter gear for the next time it snows.

Meyer, the snowplowing veteran, says this was a heavier snow than he’s used to since it fell onto driveways and sidewalks that were heated by our recent warm weather.

